Still on the Matter: There’s a ripple effect of Trump’s #MuslimBan in Kuwait that the world is not talking about

Donald Trump undeniably has had the worst first two weeks in the history of American Presidents in recent times. For the most part, he cannot be pitied. Not with his clamp down on the media and his restoration of a global gag order and everything else that is about to be turned upside down in that part of the world.

By the end of his first week in office, President Trump was already displaying his lack of tolerance for the “non-American” people. Last Friday, he signed an executive order that bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, preventing them from entering the United States of America for at least the next 90 days.

With a very clear “mandate is to keep America safe”, Trump’s executive barred anyone from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and even refugees from the war-torn Syria from entering or seeking refuge in the US. According to him, the entry of nationals of Syria as refugees is detrimental to the interests of the United States.

However, while Americans and people all over the world have protested relentlessly to show Trump who the real boss is, it looks like we have missed one tiny point – that Trump is not the only leader denying entry, and consequentially, refuge to Syrians.

Kuwait has also suspended the issuance of visas for nationals of Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran. This came after Trump signed his executive order last Friday and it was explained as an action taken to prevent the possible migration of radical Islamic terrorists.

Although before Trump’s ban, Kuwait was already the first country to deny Syrian refugee entry through its borders in 2011.

On Wednesday, Ghulam Dastagir, Pakistan’s ambassador in Kuwait, claimed that his country was not covered by Kuwaiti visa restrictions even though the country was clearly listed amongst the five.

Although Pakistan is not included in the President Trump’s executive order, there’s no telling how long that will remain as the ban is expected to extend to South Asian countries soon.

Kuwait has experienced various jihadi attacks over the past two years, including a bombing of a Shiite mosque in 2015 that killed 27 people but other than that, the Gulf country is not one of the countries under any threat of instability.

In all of this, it appears that the world is more invested in Trump being wrong than in all the other places where practically the same meanness is being carried out.

