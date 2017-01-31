Stop being a 2face hater | Ruggedman slams Blackface

Rapper, Ruggedman has slammed a fellow artiste Blackface for sharing and approving a post that criticized icon, 2face who plans to lead a protest against the government.

Blackface on Tuesday shared a post by

- Advertisement -



Bunmi Awoyemi Divinewealth who described a 2face as an illiterate.

The writer in the post titled “Let’s educate the illiterate as he leads the protests,” questioned the motive behind the protest.

Ruggedman in response to the post expressed his disappointment in Blackface.

He noted that it was obvious that the singer still has unresolved issues with 2face.

“This your move right here is very disappointing. You sang hard life and all when things were even a bit bearable, but now that things are really messed up you have kept quiet but here you are mouthing off over a 2face move?

“It is not a protest being led by 2face. He said he saw the post and thought to lend his voice to it. Something a few other artists and people have done. You make it too obvious you have something against 2face and you should have let all this go by now. NIGERIANS are suffering and you are just monitoring 2face.

“At least he has chosen to lend his voice to something all Nigerians believe is needed. What have you done? You have details that should be out there for all to see but you only decided to speak cos 2face is involved. Guy change your ways.

“I know you as a crusader and not a 2face hater. The people need voices that can be heard, I know you are one of them. Do the right thing brother,” Ruggedman wrote.

The protest is expected to hold on Sunday, February 5.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments