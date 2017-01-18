The News Blog

Stop being insensitive to the grief of Nigerians, Ezekwesili to Buhari

Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop treating the grief of Nigerians with levity.

Ezekwesili, who stated this on Friday night in a series of tweets cited tragedies that Mr. President ought to personally visit those affected.

She stated that the tragedy in Rann was a devastating one and that President Buhari should have visited the town and made it a huge turning moment in his administration.

See tweets below:

