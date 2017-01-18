Stop being insensitive to the grief of Nigerians, Ezekwesili to Buhari

Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop treating the grief of Nigerians with levity.

Ezekwesili, who stated this on Friday night in a series of tweets cited tragedies that Mr. President ought to personally visit those affected.

She stated that the tragedy in Rann was a devastating one and that President Buhari should have visited the town and made it a huge turning moment in his administration.

See tweets below:

Pres @MBuhari ,You have failed to demonstrate sensitivity to the grief of your Citizens. VISIT THE VICTIMS OF RANN NOW. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 18, 2017

Pres @MBuhari , You have failed to demonstrate sensitivity to the grief of your Citizens. VISIT SOUTHERN KADUNA NOW. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 18, 2017

Pres @MBuhari , You have failed to demonstrate sensitivity to the grief of your Citizens.VISIT ENUGU, ONITSHA, ABA NOW. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 18, 2017

Pres @MBuhari ,You have failed to demonstrate sensitivity to the grief of your Citizens.We EXPECT MORE from our C-in-C. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 18, 2017

Pres @MBuhari , You have failed to demonstrate sensitivity to the grief of your Citizens. You need to CHANGE this NOW. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 18, 2017

Pre @MBuhari , It's time to start being emotionally present when your citizens grieve. SPEAK UP. VISIT. You are C-in-C. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 18, 2017

Pres @MBuhari ,Leaders soon discover that the happier their Citizens are, the greater their respect abroad, vice versa📝 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 18, 2017

Pres @MBuhari , Your Citizens are in deep grief. Yesterday's tragedy was devastating. Make it a turning point moment. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 18, 2017

WE @BBOG_Nigeria saw the high level of professionalism&commitment of our NAF.Makes us V SAD that this tragedy happened. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 18, 2017

WE mourn with all affected compatriots & our friends who were victims of the tragedy. WE pray God's Comfort & healing.🙏 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 18, 2017

