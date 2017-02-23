Stop broadcasting #BBNaija, Lagos lawmaker tells FG

by Azeez Adeniyi

Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services, Segun Oluluade has said the Big Brother Nigeria show was alien to Nigeria’s culture.

In a statement on Thursday, Oluluade said the show was promoting immorality among the youths.

He urged the Federal Government to reconsider the implications of Big Brother Naija on youths.

“We have culture and tradition in this country that we must not allow to die.

“The Federal Government, through the Minister of Information and Culture, needs to reconsider the implications of Big Brother Naija on our culture and youths.

“The content of Big Brother Naija reality show is alien to our culture. This show is contrary to the rich cultural values we are trying to promote and bring to the front burner.

“It is sad that our young children including adults are made to watch such content. This kind of programme promotes obscenity and immorality.

“We must not encourage such if our hallowed cultural heritage would be preserved. We cannot prevent our inquisitive young ones from watching the obscene displays that permeate the show.

“I think the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission should, without delay, stop this programme if this government means business in the promotion of our cultural values.

“The show does not add any value to our education, social and economic life. It is a big mockery of Nigerian culture and tradition,’’ Olulade said.

He also urged the NBC to ban airing of the programme.

He added, “I will want to urge all parents and guardians to be on their guard and guide their children and wards right on what they watch on TV.

“The implication of allowing the children to keep watching this show can be negative on this.

“Our children should not be allowed to be corrupt because this may affect their future aspiration.”

