Stop creating more problems for Ibori, Uduaghan cautions

Former Delta governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has cautioned those posting their London visit to see his predecessor, Chief James Ibori, online to “stop it”.

Uduaghan, who stated this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, said their actions were creating more problems for Ibori.

Ibori, who was released recently from a jail in the United Kingdom has received many visitors in his London home.

On one of such visits, posted online, a senator from the state, Peter Nwaoboshi, boasted about how Ibori “installed” governors and lawmakers from prison.

The video immediately drew public criticisms with many already calling for Ibori’s extradition and further prosecution in Nigeria.

Uduaghan wrote, “For those going to London to see Chief James Ibori and posting pictures and making comments, please stop it.

“We appreciate your love for him but you can go quietly without the unnecessary publicity.

“You are creating more problems for him than you can ever imagine.

“Nigeria is a complex country and you must understand and respect people’s sensibilities.”

