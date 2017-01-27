Stop harrassing Apostle Suleiman with the DSS, Group tells El-Rufai

The Buhari Support Organization has warned Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai to stop using the Department of State Security (DSS) to harass Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

Deputy Director of the group, Blessing Agbomhere said this at a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

Agbomhere said the DSS should be more concerned about how to stop the killings by Fulani herdsmen.

He also warned the agencies from taking drastic actions but instead invite the cleric to clarify his statement.

He said, “The DSS should not be taking instructions from el-Rufai and he should stop giving the impression that he is the one running the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“I hereby warn el-Rufai to concentrate on his state and find solutions to the massacre going on in Southern Kaduna. Rather than thinking of how to harass or arrest Suleiman, he should be thinking of how to bring about peace in his state.”

The former Edo State governorship aspirant said the DSS should invite El-Rufai for paying the herdsmen to stop killings.

It said such action was tantamount to indirectly supporting terrorism.

