Stop harrassing Apostle Suleiman with the DSS, Group tells El-Rufai

The Buhari Support Organization has warned Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai to stop using the Department of State Security (DSS) to harass Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

Deputy Director of the group, Blessing Agbomhere said this at a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Agbomhere said the DSS should be more concerned about how to stop the killings by Fulani herdsmen.

He also warned the agencies from taking drastic actions but instead invite the cleric to clarify his statement.

He said, “The DSS should not be taking instructions from el-Rufai and he should stop giving the impression that he is the one running the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“I hereby warn el-Rufai to concentrate on his state and find solutions to the massacre going on in Southern Kaduna. Rather than thinking of how to harass or arrest Suleiman, he should be thinking of how to bring about peace in his state.”

The former Edo State governorship aspirant said the DSS should invite El-Rufai for paying the herdsmen to stop killings.

It said such action was tantamount to indirectly supporting terrorism.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija Says: On Southern Kaduna killings. Audu Maikori is not the problem. The government is

The Church Blog: Just watch, Apostle Suleiman is going to ‘blow’ after this

The YNaija Tracklist: Nigeria’s monetary policy unbearable – Tinubu | Buhari’s health: FG to punish rumour mongers | More stories

Wike behind protests against FG, security agencies – DSS

My comments on Fulani herdsmen was misinterpreted – Apostle Suleiman

“If I spend one day in custody, there will be trouble in Nigeria” – Apostle Suleiman brags

The YNaija Tracklist: EFCC seeks forfeiture of Diezani’s N9.08b | Senate To Probe Killing Of IPOB Members | More stories

BREAKING: Fayose foils attempt by DSS to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleiman (PHOTOS)

$2.1bn arms deal: Court reaffirms Dasuki’s bail

Loading...