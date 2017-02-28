‘Stop meddling into our security issues’ | Military warns Amnesty International

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Defence Headquarters has warned the Amnesty International and its affiliates to stop meddling into security issues in Nigeria.

This comes after the international non-governmental organisation claimed the army killed 150 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) some days ago.

In a statement on Monday, signed by the acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar, the military said Amnesty International does not mean well for the country.

“Activities of the AI in our nation have shown that it never meant well for Nigeria and the situation is getting clearer to national and international communities what AI is up to. This could be corroborated by inherent lopsidedness in the AI’s portrayal of Nigeria, its involvement in local politics and taking side with terrorists and other belligerent groups to cause internal disorder, which no country can tolerate,” the statement read.

“The military has maintained open door policy and has been cooperating with all stakeholders in ensuring that Nigerian Armed Forces remains one of the best and a proud institution for all Nigerians.

“For AI to be making spurious allegations, especially without substantiated and cogent reason, apart from those adduced by the organisation for the reason best known to it and its collaborators, is disturbing and unethical of an international organisation that is supposed to steer clear of local politics and to be seen as maintaining neutrality in its reportage of the countries where it operates.”

The DHQ urged Nigerians “to rise up to this daunting challenge of not giving AI the chance to truncate our hard earned democracy and unity.”

Abubakar also claimed the AI had only succeeded in giving an insight “to the possibility of the organisation sponsoring various criminal gangs in our country with a view to achieving the sponsor’s intent.”