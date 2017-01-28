Stop preaching hate in mosques, Sanusi tells clerics

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II has warned Muslim leaders and clerics to stop preaching hate in the mosque.

Sanusi gave the warning in his sermon at the ultra-modern mosque of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State on Friday.

He said some clerics were using religions to set one part of the society against the other.

Sanusi said it was totally against the tenets of Islam.

He said, “Muslim clerics, and indeed all Muslims, should preach peace among the adherents and work to achieve peace with members of other religions.”

He urged Muslims to unite with the aim of propagating the religion.

Sanusi also called for religious tolerance among members of the two major religions in Nigeria.

