Student arrested for impregnating, killing 17-year-old girl in Zamfara

26-year-old student of health technology has been arrested by the police in Zamfara State for allegedly abducting, impregnating and killing a 17-year-old girl, Bela’u.

The suspect, Bello was arrested following the death of the girl after he took her to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Gusau, in an effort to stop excess bleeding by the victim, resulting from alleged attempt to abort a five-month-old pregnancy.

Bello,who is a student of the state School of Health Technology, Tsafe, admitted that he had sexual relationship with the deceased for more than two years and she became pregnant for him.

It was gathered that the suspect bought some drugs from a patent medicine store, which he wrongly administered on the girl in order to abort the pregnancy. It was further revealed that shortly after the administration of the drugs, she started bleeding and vomiting in Bello’s room and was later taken to hospital.

“I abducted her from her house in Samaru area and took her to my room where she became pregnant for me; so, I tried to abort it and she started bleeding and vomiting.

“I noticed that the bleeding would not stop, so I quickly rushed her to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau and she was admitted but unfortunately for me, she died few minutes after the admission.

“I called my uncle to inform him of what had happened and he too called her (Bela’u) uncle and told him about the incident.”

It was gathered that the suspect initially declared his intention to marry the girl in question but his parents frowned at the decision, warning him to avoid any relationship with her.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Lawal Abdullahi said they received the information on the death of the girl and immediately swung into action.

DSP Abdullahi said the girl’s body has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre for post mortem examination, adding that the suspect would be charged to court after proper investigation.

