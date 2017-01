A suicide bomber attacked Maiduguri, Borno State capital on New Year’s eve, Punch reports.

The attack was confirmed by the spokesman of the police in the state, Victor Isuku.

He said, “Information reaching me now is that there was an explosion at custom area.

“Preliminary details available is that only the suicide bomber affected. Now on standby for details soonest.”

Abba Mustapha, a resident said the bomb blast occurred near the Nigerian Customs Service office.

