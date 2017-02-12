Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala joins Chinese club from Arsenal

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has joined Chinese club Dalian Quanjian.

The African Women footballer of the Year, joined Quanjian from English side, Arsenal.

Before joining Arsenal, Oshoala had played for another top British club, Liverpool.

Oshoala is reportedly set to earn seven times her salary at Arsenal with her move to the Chinese Super League.

She follows in the footsteps of the Nigerian players like Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, Chinedu Obasi, Odion Ighalo and John Owoeri who all signed for various Chinese clubs in January.

