Adekunle Gold, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid thrill fans at Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged [PHOTOS]

If you didn’t attend the 2016 Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, then YOU MISSED OUT! Aside from the amazing, jaw dropping, life getting performances by the announced performers, the producers behind the show had many surprises up their sleeves. The show lived up to its slogan, Anything Can Happen!

First up was Adekunle Gold, who surprised his fans with a golden performance that had the audience excited and dashing to the front of the stage! Mr. Gold’s performance with Cobhams’ live band was pure MAGIC as the singer stretched his vocals with his hits like “Orente” and “Pick Up”.

Later in the evening, Korede Bello came on stage to perform his hit “Romantic” and as if the audience wasn’t excited enough, he brought out Mavin’s First Lady and Roc Nation artist Tiwa Savage to the stage for her verse. The crowd literally lost it. Everyone was screaming and howling as the pair performed their duet, which ended in Korede Bello getting down on one knee.

Then, Dj Xclusive got the crowd hype with his set, getting the crowd to sing the Nigerian anthem, then Styl Plus’ “Olufunmi” and Trybesmen record “Shake Body”. He used this as way to ginger the crowd for the arrival of Wizkid on stage. They performed their hit song together “Jeje”. Despite doctor’s advice to rest, Starboy- Wizkid gave an electrifying performance as he performed a medley of hits. In a touching display of gratitude, Wizkid showed appreciation to Cecil Hammond, President of Flytime Promotions, for the Rhythm Unplugged platform.

2016 Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged was an epic night with performances by P Square, Wizkid, Olamide, Davido, Tekno, Falz, Kiss Daniel, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Runtown, Harrysong,, Omawumi, Waje, Sheyi Shay, Koker, Lola Rae, Moelogo and Mayorkun. Surprise performances by Adekunle Gold and Tiwa Savage. The live music concert is produced by Cobhams and hosted by Bovi. Premium sounds were provided by Dj Xclusive, Dj Cuppy, Dj Smooth, Dj Snoop and Dj Obi.

Comments

- Advertisement -