Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill five farmers in Delta

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed five farmers in two different attacks in Ethiope East and Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident reportedly occurred last week, following prolonged battle with the herdsmen over destruction of crops.

The attack led to the death of four males and a female.

It was gathered that two of them; Akpovona Felix and Sunday Akpupu had gone to the farm last week Tuesday and didn’t return home.

Their corpses were recovered following a search on Wednesday afternoon in a bush said to be very prone to herdsmen attacks.

The second incident happened in a farm around a forest reserve along the Abraka-Benin road, a boundary area between Urhoka-Abraka and Obiaruku. It claimed the lives of two males and a female.

A resident, Progress Aganbi said, “They had gone to the farm last week Tuesday and when they did not return, the next day, a search party sent to look for them found their lifeless bodies at separate locations by a river bank near their farm.”

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the clashes.

