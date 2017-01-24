Suspected herdsmen kill 5 College of Education students in Kaduna

Suspected herdsmen on Sunday evening killed students of the College of Education, Gidan Waya Kaduna State while on their way to school from Kafanchan, Vanguard reports.

It was learnt that the herdsmen ambushed the taxi and killed the students but spared the life of the driver.

Kaduna State Police spokesman, ASP Usman Aliyu, said he was not aware of such development.

He said: “In fact, you know what, nothing like that happened.”

However, Senator representing Southern Kaduna, Senator Danjuma Laah said he heard of the incident but the Kaduna Police command has denied the incident.

“I am still in Abuja and I am doing everything to find out what really happened and I will get back to you,” he said.

A relation of one of the victims, Michael Joseph, said his brother, James Joseph was returning to school.

He said the driver of the vehicle suddenly stopped at a sharp bend on the Kagoro-Passakori- Gidan Waya Road around 5p.m., Sunday, claiming the car had developed a problem.

He said, “Suddenly, a group of armed herdsmen emerged from the bush, brought out the five passengers and summarily shot them at point blank range. They did not touch the driver. The killers disappeared back into the bush.

“My family was informed that a farmer, who was on a hill not far away, saw everything. We have taken the corpses to the Zangon Kataf General Hospital.”

