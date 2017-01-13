The News Blog

Suspected Lassa fever case confirmed at Federal Medical Centre, Keffi

The Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa, has confirmed that a patient at the centre was suffering from a disease suspected to be Lassa fever.

Medical Director of the Centre, Giyan Joshua-Ndom told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday that the centre had reported the matter to the Ministry of Health as well as the Centre for Diseases Control, Abuja.

“It is true that a suspected case of Lassa fever had been discovered at the centre with a male patient being its victim.

“But, I want to use this medium to appeal to patients and members of the public to remain calm as necessary steps had been taken to avert the spread of the virus.

“The patient with the suspected case of Lassa fever had been separated from other patients and we are on top of the situation to curtail the spread of the disease,” he said.

