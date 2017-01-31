Suspend warning strike, FG begs ASUP

The Federal Government has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics to suspend its five-day warning strike.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday.

Ngige urged the union to suspend its strike in the interest of the students.

He said the Federal Government is willing to dialogue with members of the union.

He said, “The union had declared its intention to embark on a 5–day warning strike, effective from Jan. 31, 2017.

“Government will open an unhindered channel of communication with all stakeholders and shall maintain this.

“Moreover, the Federal Ministry of Education has been discussing issues with ASUP on the concerns raised.

“Therefore, it is important for Trade Unions to embrace social dialogue in the pursuit and attainment of the economic and social interests of their members anchored on equity, natural justice and agreed procedures

“I wish to remind the Trade Unions that there is nothing like a “Warning Strike” in our National Industrial Relations System.”

The minsiter noted that Section 43 of the Trade Disputes Act, CAP. T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004, would be applied regarding the law of “No Work No Pay’’.

