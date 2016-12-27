Swansea sack manager Bob Bradley

Premier League side, Swansea City has sacked its manager, Bob Bradley.

Bradley lost seven out of the eleven games he managed in the League since he took over.

His departure comes after the disappointing 4-1 Boxing Day defeat to West Ham at the Liberty Stadium.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,’’ confirmed Swans chairman Huw Jenkins.

“Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.

“Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.’’

The Swans are currently in the relegation zone with 12 points, and have picked up just two wins and two draws during his stint in charge, with 29 goals conceded along the way.

First team coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take charge in the short term.

The American replaced Francesco Guidolin, who was sacked by the Swans in October.

