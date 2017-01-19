Take advantage of Buhari’s peace attempts, Presidency tells N’Delta

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Paul Boroh has urged traditional leaders and major stakeholders in the Niger Delta to accept President Muhammadu’s peace attempts.

Boroh said this in a statement by the Media and Communication Consultant of Presidential Amnesty Programme, Mr. Owei Lakemfa, on Wednesday.

Boroh said the visit of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, to the Niger Delta was a welcome development.

He also said the Federal Government has adopted a 16-point demand by the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum in the resolution process.

He also disclosed that the President had approved the take off of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

Boroh urged the people of the region to take advantage of the Federal Government decision to treat the region as a special economic zone.

The amnesty boss urged oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to invest in the environment and human capacity of residents.

Comments