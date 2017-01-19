The News Blog

Take advantage of Buhari’s peace attempts, Presidency tells N’Delta

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Paul Boroh has urged traditional leaders and major stakeholders in the Niger Delta to accept President Muhammadu’s peace attempts.

Boroh said this in a statement by the Media and Communication Consultant of Presidential Amnesty Programme, Mr. Owei Lakemfa, on Wednesday.

Boroh said the visit of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, to the Niger Delta was a welcome development.

He also said the Federal Government has adopted a 16-point demand by the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum in the resolution process.

He also disclosed that the President had approved the take off of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

Boroh urged the people of the region to take advantage of the Federal Government decision to treat the region as a special economic zone.

The amnesty boss urged oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to invest in the environment and human capacity of residents.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Nigerians don’t need counselling to vote Buhari out in 2019 – Fayose

Pipeline explosion in Delta caused by bush burning – Army

Stop being insensitive to the grief of Nigerians, Ezekwesili to Buhari

SERAP urges Buhari to ensure payment of judges salaries

Why was there an airstrike if B’Haram has been defeated? – Fayose

IDPs bombing: Armed Forces will ensure it doesn’t occur again – Kyari

Militants blow up pipeline a day after Osinbajo’s visit to N’Delta

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

The YNaija Tracklist: Fani-Kayode’s counsel declines to cross examine EFCC witness | EFCC seizes N948m aircraft linked with ex-governor | More stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.