Today’s Noisemakers: Obama, Donald Trump, 2Baba and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. 2Baba

After jumping the national protest ship which he had built with his own hands, 2baba came back on tonight to congratulate all who participated in the IStandWithNigeria protests against all odds.

Err, oga, a little too late.

visit onevoice.ng 2 talk how e take do u or affect u. I respect everybodys opinion. #istandwithnigeria #onelove

A video posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on

 

2. Oby Ezekwesili

When she talks, you best pay attention. In the wake of 2Baba’s abandonment,  social media was rife with mourning by people who voted for Buhari and castigating by the opposition who saw this as a perfect ‘I told you so’ moment. Ms Ezekwesili finally had enough and gave these errant pupils a lesson in democracy.

 

3. Donald Trump

The Donald is tired of the hypocrisy, guys. Obama can do nothing wrong, but he can’t get a break?

Not fair. 😢

Oh, and this. It was a joke. or not?

We’ll see.

 

4 Obama

The flexing former president, Barack Obama, couldn’t care less if America is burning down. He’s having fun.

See below:

 

 

5. Kemi Adetiba

Who doesn’t love Kemi Adetiba?

One of her students loves her so much, he decided to do this.

See below:

But of course. Val’s day is almost here.

 

6. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Meriah Ekeinde

Omosexy and her daughter celebrated their birthdays today.

Don’t they look cute? Happy birthday, guys.

 

7. Bassey, BBNaija

So we have discovered that Bassy is the guy behind the wheel.

See below.

Till tomorrow…

