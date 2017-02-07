Today’s Noisemakers: Obama, Donald Trump, 2Baba and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are even just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. 2Baba

After jumping the national protest ship which he had built with his own hands, 2baba came back on tonight to congratulate all who participated in the IStandWithNigeria protests against all odds.

Err, oga, a little too late.

visit onevoice.ng 2 talk how e take do u or affect u. I respect everybodys opinion. #istandwithnigeria #onelove A video posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:53am PST

2. Oby Ezekwesili

When she talks, you best pay attention. In the wake of 2Baba’s abandonment, social media was rife with mourning by people who voted for Buhari and castigating by the opposition who saw this as a perfect ‘I told you so’ moment. Ms Ezekwesili finally had enough and gave these errant pupils a lesson in democracy.

3. Donald Trump

The Donald is tired of the hypocrisy, guys. Obama can do nothing wrong, but he can’t get a break?

Not fair. 😢

I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy – yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2017

Oh, and this. It was a joke. or not?

We’ll see.

Sheriff tells Trump that state senator is doing something he doesn't like Trump: "Do you want to give his name? We'll destroy his career." pic.twitter.com/75y3t9zc54 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 7, 2017

4 Obama

The flexing former president, Barack Obama, couldn’t care less if America is burning down. He’s having fun.

See below:

5. Kemi Adetiba

Who doesn’t love Kemi Adetiba?

One of her students loves her so much, he decided to do this.

See below:

I had such an amazing time vibing with the students of Pan-Atlantic university. Easily one of the best classes I've taught to date. At the end of the class THIS happened!!! He said he told his classmates that if I showed up today, he would….. Well just watch the video, and thanks for such a great time guys 😘😘😘😘 Tag me in the photos A video posted by Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:27am PST

But of course. Val’s day is almost here.

6. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Meriah Ekeinde

Omosexy and her daughter celebrated their birthdays today.

Yahhh… Happy birthday to US. @miiimiii_e love you and God continually shine his eyes on you. Thanks for all your messages so far friends…was kidnapped since yesterday by you know who…lol…responding to all now 😍💋🍭 A photo posted by Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (@realomosexy) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:22am PST

Thankyou soo much for all the birthday wishes so far. I feel so blessed to be loved ❤. By the way my outfit was made by ME #Riah ✂✂✂ #aquarius #Fashionstudent #africanqueen A photo posted by Meraiah🌹 (@miiimiii_e) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:36am PST

Don’t they look cute? Happy birthday, guys.

7. Bassey, BBNaija

So we have discovered that Bassy is the guy behind the wheel.

See below.

LOOOL.. so Bassey from #BBnaija is the one on that viral Gold circle advert 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sjDncQwLvj — BABA OBA 👑 (@GalacticoHD) February 7, 2017

Till tomorrow…

