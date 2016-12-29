Tekno named in Billboard’s list of 10 hip-hop, R&B artists to watch in 2017

Pop singer, Tekno has been named in the U.S. Billboard 10 Hip-Hop and R&B artists to watch in 2017.

Tekno’s inclusion makes him another Nigerian artiste to be named in the list after Wizkid.

An excited Tekno shared the news on his Instagram page.

“#2017 don’t sleep on me! #weuptosomethingit’s a #worldwidewave,” he said.

Tekno has released a couple of hits this year from ‘Pana’ to ‘Diana’, and recently “Rara”.

His “Pana” single which has currently accumulated more than 13 million views on YouTube made Google’s “Top 10 most searched Nigerian songs 2016”.

The artiste’s nomination in the Headies Award was recently withdrawn after he failed to participate in activities meant for nominees.

He had also called out the organizers of the award during his performance at the Rhythm Unplugged, claiming that he doesn’t need the award.

