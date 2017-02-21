TFESS Branding Masterclass: Register Now

The Future Enterprise Support Scheme presents a one-day intensive masterclass as an empowering and creative course to help participants plan, build and implement in their business.

Developing a strong, recognized brand is the goal of most businesses with products in the general market. To become a household name, businesses need the guidance of capable brand managers properly trained through business courses in branding.

Branding is one of the most important aspects of any business, large or small, retail or B2B. An effective brand strategy gives you a major edge in increasingly competitive markets. But what exactly does “branding” mean? How does it affect a small business like yours?

Our training will be able to answer these questions and also cover a wide range of business topics, such as strategic marketing, personal branding, branding myths, ethical issues, and more. At the end of the training, participants will be issued a certificate in brand management.

This one day program will also guide you through the key steps of brand building and show you how to build your brand online. Whether you are looking to assert yourself as an expert, pivot your career or simply stand out, this program has what you need. This masterclass is for entrepreneurs, executives, job seekers, business owners, and anyone who wants to really stand out.

Course outline are:

Demystifying some Branding myths; Why Some Brands Are Loved Unconditionally (and What You Can Learn From Them); Personal Branding: Steps Toward a New Professional You; Building a sustainable business brand via social media

There will be lunch, networking and more.

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2017

Location: Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria.

Gate Fee: N10,000

Contact Jeffrey Okolo on 08022226712 or mail info@thefutureafrica.com to register.

Registration ends on March 17, 2017

