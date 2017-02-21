TFESS Digital Marketing Masterclass – A Must For Every Young Person!

In this 21st century, everyone is doing literally everything to keep up with technology advancement, with the aim of capturing our growing and very lucrative online marketplace. People are coming up with digital marketing strategies as a way of attracting targeted audiences online.

The Future Enterprise Support Scheme in partnership with A2 Creative is putting together an engaging course content training on Digital Marketing this week. You do not want to miss this opportunity to set yourself apart.

Digital marketing and its associated channels are important – but not to the exclusion of all else. It’s not enough to just know your customers; you must know them better than anybody else so you can communicate with them where, when and how they are most receptive to your message. To do that, you need a consolidated view of customer preferences and expectations across all channels – Web, social media, mobile, direct mail, point of sale, etc. Marketers can use this information to create and anticipate consistent, coordinated customer experiences that will move customers along in the buying cycle. The deeper your insight into customer behavior and preferences, the more likely you are to engage them in lucrative interactions.

This training is designed to integrate with our digital marketing course content so you can enjoy an all-inclusive learning experience. Guarantee your digital marketing strategy success with additional practical insights, action plans and case studies.

One of the advantages of attending this is networking opportunities with like-minds. This goes a long way in building your network as a digital marketer while having mentorship from top-notch facilitators. Register now for this masterclass to understand the business of Digital Marketing, mobile marketing, SEO management and more.

To register, click on this link http:/bit.do/tfess send an email to info@thefutureafrica.com or call Jeffrey Okolo on 08022226712

Opportunity to register for this master class closes today, March 17th, 2017.

