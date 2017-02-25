“Thank you for holding up against mischief makers”, Buhari tells Adesina

By Azeez Adeniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday spoke with his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina disclosed this on his Facebook page on Saturday.

According to the spokesman, the President’s Personal Assistant, Tunde Sabiu called him and asked that he hold on for the President.

He wrote, “At exactly 2.43 p.m today, Saturday, February 25, 2017, my phone rang. Who was at the other end? Tunde Sabiu, personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He said the President thanked him for holding out against mischief makers.

He continued, “Femi, how are you?” (He calls me Adesina most times, but today, he opted for Femi)”

According to him, Buhari said, “I am still resting. Thank you for holding out against mischief makers.”

“I hope to call you again, ” Mr President said, and I bade him farewell, adding: “Best wishes, sir.”

Adesina said the call with the President was defining moment for him.

“It was a defining moment for me. For more than a month, I had always spoken with aides who are with the President in London.

“Not once did I ask them to take the phone to him, deliberately so, because I didn’t need to speak with him to validate the fact that he was alive. And since he was on vacation, he had a right to his privacy.

“Of his own volition, President Buhari spoke with me. It made my day. Even if he hadn’t done so, he would have remained my President, my leader, and my man. Any day.”

This is the first time the Presidential spokesman has confirmed speaking with the President directly.