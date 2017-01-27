The Church Blog: Top quotes from past WAFBECs

The fifth edition of the West African Faith Believers Convention (WAFBEC) will kick off in a few hours.

The convention is organised by Covenant Christian Centre, pastored by Poju Oyemade, who is also the convener of the yearly governance summit, The Platform.

From its first edition held in 2013 at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, to the 2014 edition, held at the National Stadium Surulere, men of God from across the globe have been used of God to speak into the lives and situations of many in attendance.

This year, some of the ministers include Dr. Creflo Dollar, Dr. Bill Winston, Bishop David Oyedepo, Bishop Wale Oke, Bishop Keith Butler, Rev. Mark Hankins, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo.

Others are Rev. Nike Adeyemi, Pastor Taffi Dollar, Pastor Sarah Omakwu, Pastor Andy Osakwe, Rev. Trina Hankins, Dr. Efe Obuke, Pastor Poju Oyemade.

In at least 50 sessions, words and utterances will proceed from the lips of the speakers providing instruction, direction, inspiration and doctrine to attendees.

As #WAFBEC2017 is about to begin, we bring you top quotes from the past four conventions, to keep you abreast of what to expect this year.

WAFBEC 2013

“Just speak to the mountain it is not your duty to move it!” – Rev Scott Webb

“Beware of other gods, including yourself. If your faith must work, it must be solely God-dependent.” – Bishop David Oyedepo

“You don’t have to sin to have fun.” – Olubi Johnson

“In the family of Christ, there is no generational curses but generational blessing” – Bishop Francis Wale Oke

WAFBEC 2014

“God doesn’t give you revelation for analysis, He gives you revelation for compliance!” – Sam Adeyemi

“The people that do not want to voluntarily leave your life, like Jonah you have to throw them overboard” – Rev. (Dr.) Tunde Joda

“Having a “Father-In-the-Lord”, is not a pre-condition for your calling” – Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

There’s a difference between praying for clothes and solving the problem of Fashion – Rev. Sam Adeyemi

WAFBEC 2015

“The devil doesn’t care what you believe if you’re quiet about it.” – Mark Hankins

“Because a bad thought comes into your mind doesn’t mean you’ve sinned.” – Rev. Emiko Amotsuka

“Your Vision determines your relationships and affects who you align with.” – Pastor Yemi Davids

“It doesn’t matter what the devil is doing, he has no authority over your life.” – Rev. Scott Webb

WAFBEC 2016

If you hate God’s principles you will be the one to suffer. There is no other way to live. ~ Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

“Faith demands that not only God be your source, but that He be your only source.

When God gives you a plan, you don’t need a backup.” – Dr. Bill Winston

“The Bible says ‘Nothing shall by any means harm you’. People would rather believe that someone somewhere is doing them.” – Pastor Inyang Okutinyang

“Ministry is not about a building, it’s about finding ways to deliver God’s message through different expressions.” – Pastor Tony Rapu

“Almost everyone turns their house into a museum, filled with pictures of their past. Do you have pictures of your future in your house? Your home should be a reflection of your future, your walls should be filled with images of your future.” – Dr. Mike Murdock

“For you to get into your destiny, you must take out bullies. Anybody who plays god in your life remove them.” – Pastor Poju Oyemade

