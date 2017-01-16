The Late 5: These are the five stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Heaven will fall if soldiers stop our rally for Trump – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have said there would be repercussions if their solidarity rally in honour of Donald Trump is interrupted by soldiers.

2. Dog kills Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow’s son

Habibou Barrow, eight-year-old son of Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow has been killed by a dog.

3. Bomb explosion at the University of Maiduguri mosque

Five persons were killed in an explosion in a mosque at the University of Maiduguri, Borno on Monday.

4. 7-year-old suicide bomber attacked UNIMAID mosque

A seven-year-old girl on Monday attacked a mosque at the University of Maiduguri, Borno killing five persons, including a Professor of Veterinary Medicine, Aliyu Mani.

5. BBOG, FG delegation arrive North-East for guided tour

The Federal Government delegation and the Bring Back Our Girls campaign group (BBOG) have arrived the North East for a guided tour.

