The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

1. Suicide bomb blast hits Borno

Two female suicide bombers on Monday attacked, Borno, North-eastern Nigeria.

Only one of the bombers was able to detonate her device in the attack which occurred at Kasuwan Shanu area of Borno, as the other was captured.

2. I’ve been dating Victor Anichebe for over a year – DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, says she has been dating Anichebe for over a year but decided to keep it secret.

3. Buhari doesn’t have to comment on Southern Kaduna killings – Femi Adesina

The presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t have to make comments on the killings in Southern Kaduna, as Governor Nasir El-Rufai is “on top of the situation”.

4. Babangida commends Buhari, military on Sambisa capture

Former Military Head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the military for the capture of Sambisa Forest.

5. Magu’s nomination was not rejected – Senator Umaru

Chairman of the Senate committee on Judiciary, Senator David Umaru says the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman by President Muhammadu Buhari was not rejected.

