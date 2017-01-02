The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. I sold 50% of MMMG shares to Paul Okoye – Ubi Franklin

CEO of Made Men Music Group (MMMG), Ubi Franklin has said he transferred shares of his former partner, Iyanya to Paul Okoye of Upfront and Personal.

2. Drunk pilot passes out with 99 passengers aboard

A Pilot, Miroslav Gronych has been arrested by the police after reportedly getting drunk and passing out in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 in Canada while carrying 99 passengers and six crew members.

3. 77-year-old Nigerian who pulls cars with his teeth (PHOTOS)

A 77-year-old Akwa Ibom man popularly known as Super Sampson has been said to be to pull a car with his teeth and eat bottles.

4. N-Power: FG begins payment of N30,000 stipends

The Federal Government has commenced the payment of N30,000 stipends to the beneficiaries of the N-Power job creation scheme.

5. US based Nigerian man intends to marry Bobrisky

A US-based Nigerian has made known his intention to get married to popular Nigerian barbie Bobrisky.

