The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

by Dolapo Adelana

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Court strikes out 6 charges against Nnamdi Kanu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed six charges brought against leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government.

2. “God’s precious gift to Nigeria” | Ambode is a huge fan of Pastor Adeboye

Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has described the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as God’s precious gift to Nigeria.

3. Osinbajo receives briefing from security chiefs

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday met with service chiefs and heads of other security agencies.

4. Senate confirms Onnoghen as Chief Justice

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

5. Candidates with awaiting results can apply for UTME – JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dismissed reports that it has scrapped awaiting results for prospective candidates.