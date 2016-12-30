The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Over 15 Boko Haram insurgents killed in gun battle with troops in Borno

A fierce battle between Nigerian troops and Boko Haram fighters on Friday in Borno has left 15 insurgents dead.

2. Gambia President Jammeh appoints 6 foreign judges to Supreme Court

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has appointed six foreign judges into the Supreme Court in preparation for his election petition hearing.

3. Buhari meets with Saraki at Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari held a closed-door meeting with Senate President, Bukola Saraki in the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

4. Sick Nollywood veteran may be ejected from hospital over bills

Nollywood actor, James Uche who has been bedridden for sometime due to a kidney-related ailment may be ejected from a Lagos hospital due to lack of funds.

5. ‘We are suffering…’ | Atiku speaks on Nigeria’s economy

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar says Nigerians are suffering and “have been dealt a cruel hand” in 2016 by the economy.

