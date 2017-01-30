We hope you’re taking note of the Chinese Super League. You should actually

The rave of the moment in the footballing world is currently the Chinese Super League (CSL).

The League currently has the highest paid footballer in the world – Carlos Tevez.

Tevez joined Shanghai Shenhua from Boca Juniors in a deal worth £615,000 per week on a two-year contract.

The League also poses other high profile players such as former Chelsea midfielder Oscar, Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi, one-time Nigerian international, Obafemi Martins, Brazilian forward Hulk, former Southampton striker, Graziano Pelle, and former Chelsea midfielder Ramires.

African players are not left out as the likes of former Arsenal and Ivorian international Gervinho, Ghanaian captain Asamoah Gyan, and Senegalese striker Demba Ba all ply their trade in the CSL.

The likes of Wayne Rooney, Diego Costa and Didier Drogba are most likely to be heading to China in the nearest future.

The event happening in Chinese football is one we’ve been watching closely.

And StarTimes has quickly latched on the vibe in China as its partner channel NTA Sports 24 (channel 270 or 434) will be showing matches from the Chinese Super League.

And StarTimes has quickly latched on the vibe in China as it’s exclusively showing all the big boys in top actions in the Chinese Super League games round the season LIVE on its 5 sports channels, particularly ST World Football (channel 245 or 254) and ST Sports Premium (channel 246 or 252).

That all the football actions and more on StarTimes is available on the N1200 per month bouquet is downright amazing!

