StarTimes has entered the football craze full blast

The crave for quality football content in the country is absolutely off the hook.

Week in, week out, millions of youth are glued to TV screens watching football games.

- Advertisement -



The passion and commitment with which they visit viewing centres is humongous.

The viewership is alarming and any smart business owner with a sense of direction will invest in this venture.

Pay-TV company, StarTimes has seen the opportunities in the football space and has wasted no time in making its intent known.

From the German Bundesliga, English Premier League to the Italian Serie A to the German Bundesliga and to the upcoming Chinese Super League, StarTimes has it all covered.

With dedicated sports channels like NTA Sports 24, ST World Football, and ST Sports Premium and NTA Sports 24, football buffs will miss nothing.

And it’s making it so much within reach with all sports channels on the N1200 monthly bouquet!!

PS: See anything worth talking about on the ins and outs of the media business in Nigeria on TV, radio, print and online (could be news, tweets, photos, op-eds etc) send us a mail on [email protected] titled TMB. Let’s share the insight together!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments