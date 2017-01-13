[The Presidential Blog] Will Buhari be safe in Gambia?

The President was due in The Gambia on Wednesday the 11th but owing to several factors, the trip where he, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia and Chairperson of the Authority of Economic Community Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government, President Ernest Koroma of Sierra Leone, and the immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama are expected to finally prevail over Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh to step down in favour of Adamu Barrow who won the last general elections.

Mr. Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s special adviser on media and publicity, announced yesterday that the President will be in Banjul from today through tomorrow, the 14th. He said while in Banjul, the President, as the Mediator in The Gambia, would meet with President Yahya Jammeh and the President-elect, Adama Barrow, to continue the dialogue on the political situation in the West African country.

In addition to dialogue, the House of Representatives yesterday urged the President to provide an offer of asylum in Nigeria to President Jammeh as a way to boost the latter’s confidence in the process as well as reassure him of theor goodwill.

Finally, a few questions have been raised about how much security has been provided for the President in The Gambia like: “Who will protect President Buhari from the rogue element in The Gambia’s Army? Will Buhari bring with him a fully armed platoon of his own soldiers to protect him?”

