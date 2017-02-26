“The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally rigged” | Trump attacks Sanders, Clinton

by Dolapo Adelana

US President Donald Trump says the chairmanship for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) has rigged.

Trump, who stated this on Sunday via his Twitter account slighted Bernie Sanders whose guy never had a chance.

“The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally “rigged.” Bernie’s guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!” Trump tweeted.

Trump late Saturday on Twitter congratulated Perez on becoming the DNC chairman.

