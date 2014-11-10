The real reason why Pawpaw and I are separated – Aki

by Anike Jacobs

Nollywood stars, Osita Iheme (Paw Paw)) and Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) took the movie industry by storm with their closeness as many thought they were related.

However, since Chinedu (Aki) got married, their relationship fell apart and they had to stop living together.

In an interview with Tribune, Chinedu explained why “There was no clash between us. Then, the owner of the property wanted to use it, so we both had to vacate the apartment. The truth must be told, we cannot live together forever. We are adults and someday we would get married. We are not same twins, I am from Abia and he is from Imo. It’s just that we are good friends. It is not bad we go our separate ways, though; we are not far from each other”

Recounting his marital bliss so far he said “It has been wonderful and interesting. I thank God for it. As I said earlier, it requires more of responsibility than when one was living the life of a bachelor. I really enjoy my marriage and I thank my understanding wife who takes care of the home while I am away

