The Sexuality Blog: Is it really so hard to keep sexual predators out of schools?

In Edo state, a corper put up a picture of a teenage girl, with a caption that made my head spin.

This is a student put under his care, a young impressionable girl, conditioned by the nationalistic pride that shrouds the NYSC to look up to this university graduate that has been asked to educate her, simply because he managed to pass through a university himself. There were no background checks on this person’s sexual history, no reports to confirm that the person didn’t have a history of predatory behaviour or sexual harassment. They just put this predator in a classroom, it is literally like feeding a baby.

If the corper wasn’t narcissistic enough to Instagram (of all places) his intention to make this girl ‘suck his d_ck’, he would have spent an entire year sexually molesting this girl, and gone home after, NYSC certificate in hand. The Edo state Education board has announced that they will investigate the case, but even that might not pan out into anything substantive, so this post isn’t about that.

At what point will sex education, and I mean proper sex education not the nonsense that we currently do be instituted in our student curriculums. A sex ed class that teaches students to recognize predatory behaviour, better care for their bodies and have safe sex (because numbers prove expect abstinence is a pipe dream that never works). And when will the NYSC begin to proper vet corps members they send to rural schools where at-risk children will be at their mercy? When will universities begin to vet students and cull out the sex offenders so they either get rehabilitated or quarantined somehow before they are thrust out into the general public?

Is any of this too much to hope for?

