The Thread: You won’t find a more perfect visual summary of the Buhari administration

This thread perfectly captures President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration so far. But what makes it especially captivating is both its choice of language and fantastic memes. Gosh, stories told in pidgin sound so much better, don’t they?

Enjoy:

So this Igbo man got a new manager for the family business. They call the manager Main Boss. pic.twitter.com/vKslMOETCx — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 15, 2017

Of course many people applied for the job but Main Boss got plenty hailings tho his cv showed awaiting results. So the family hired him. pic.twitter.com/u3dKZIvH9k — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 15, 2017

The family business has branches all over the country. As Main Boss resume work, e call all the branch managers for teleconference. Hear am pic.twitter.com/jVFnKTFM7P — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 15, 2017

MB: those of you that met 97% of sales target during the last year, expect surplus supply of goods from the headquarters. pic.twitter.com/w7H0yRjUo3 — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 15, 2017

MB: all of una wey contribute only 5%, no even ask whether anything dey for stock. Una go carry all una eggs put for one basket. Mschew! pic.twitter.com/9H0fkFeaxj — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 15, 2017

As MB enter the warehouse, e shout.

MB: where all d goods na?!

Hin workers tell am say the former Main Boss people don sell am credit finish pic.twitter.com/FXkuf1UQca — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 15, 2017

Na hin MB cut rope. E say make dem lock the WH and take stock. Customers wan buy market but MB no gree. Say na until dem finish taking stock pic.twitter.com/NhtJrmX1aZ — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 15, 2017

Six months pass. We dey wait stock. No supplies from oyibo ppl, no sales to customers. Standstill. Other ppl for the line dey sell o! pic.twitter.com/GxsJJUZvK9 — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Ah! MB, we never sell markate since o.

Some say e know wetin e dey do, say e wan clean all the yamayama so evri go pure. So all man just … pic.twitter.com/yeZ0XBWOBZ — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Family weak. E be like wetin some family members talk before na true o. Dem for no hire am. But now na all man head don turn dada. pic.twitter.com/9NykB3MfmD — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Meanwhile MB don open store but plenty customers don already port n suppliers don less cos alert no dey reach yonder again. Nothing to show — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Day don break. Family don enter austerity. Blame game brekete. See wailing. Open, secret, open/secret and alternative wailing. pic.twitter.com/HuVWdNgxTZ — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

As e don red, na hin MB drag all the former Main Boss workers wey dem don sack. E say make dem bring all the bar wey dey dia hand. pic.twitter.com/jRGjH16PFG — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Family: MB u don catch all the thief for w/house?

MB: yes o but d bar dem return no many.

Fam: what of thieves wey dey d whse now?

MB: who? pic.twitter.com/LJGzEiUxJM — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Oyibo ppl never receive any alert for the goods wey dem supply since. Wen MB go to order another container.👇🏾 Container no dey land again o! pic.twitter.com/e80D0K6Bsq — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Fam: how markate for Ikoku, McDermott rd and Nembe waterside where we dey hammer?

MB: landlord shildren dey thief goods from supply truck. pic.twitter.com/4cw1NEdApU — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Fam: shuo! Oya go follow d landlord yarn make una for address d matter

MB: for what! I go use my egbe-wager vigilante take guard the trucks pic.twitter.com/Hmbvu58ZIH — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Na so things take yakata for the family. Goods come dey loss plenty as the trucks dem dey spoil for corner corner roads. pic.twitter.com/cO6mgxBGmF — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

The wahala dem don many for d family biz so all man don dey reason how things wan take arrange. Plans don dey but MB wan reach chemist 1st. pic.twitter.com/Wvk3FuLKiN — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

As family dey ask say when Main Boss go show, the nwa boi dem for the shop say dem catch many thieves. Show working. Whoosai! pic.twitter.com/C8WdqEIQNQ — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Hin still dey the chemist so. Family never see am for the shop since. But dem hear say e don follow oyibo supplier talk sha. pic.twitter.com/69TeA6X4Hv — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

And hin lesson teacher say dem don sight am where e for dey wait for the chemist. (Chemist gats travel 7 seas from a sojourn) pic.twitter.com/Vq8PtyMEiA — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Even some branch managers too sight am. Dem give an extra cloth. pic.twitter.com/dWBeOH7lvX — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

The matter be say as family dey wait Main Boss return, nobody know who dey sign the receipts for goods. pic.twitter.com/0qOf8n9VP2 — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Or the real person wey dey in charge sef. pic.twitter.com/UKOvHBACKb — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Well, e good make the family focus sha pic.twitter.com/lJaZ2JIEGe — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

So that all dis wahala dem go fit jump am pass. pic.twitter.com/0P1Sydv2mP — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Cos e be like small hope dey pic.twitter.com/gJMmZgebXI — Ken (@NwokeAnam) February 16, 2017

Brilliant.

