The Thread: You won’t find a more perfect visual summary of the Buhari administration

This thread perfectly captures President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration so far. But what makes it especially captivating is both its choice of language and fantastic memes. Gosh, stories told in pidgin sound so much better, don’t they?

Enjoy:

Brilliant.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...