The Thread: Some people are convinced Audu Maikori’s arrest is justified | #FreeAudu

Senior Special Assistant to the Kogi state Governor on media, Gbenga Olorunpomi, is of the mind that Audu saw his arrest coming and set “Twittermania” in motion. Gbenga believes that Audu deserves to be arrested for spreading falsehood.

This just makes us wonder about a number of things: El Rufai’s statements, his role in the Shiite killings etc. We hope these reports are not true, but in the meantime here’s what the opposition have to say.

When @Audu was busy spreading lies and hate, @chairmanNHRC did nothing to protect the rights of those it hurt. He's arrested, Twittermania! — Gbenga Olorunpomi (@GbengaGOLD) February 17, 2017

And the real killers?

The back and forth

@skaalbgroup from a defender of genocidal maniacs, I expect nothing less! Let's see the worst u guys can do @ChidiOdinkalu @chairmanNHRC — Changing Faces (@nornnie) February 17, 2017

Wow.

@GbengaGOLD @B_ELRUFAI It's been a while @Audu vibrate here, so he can be this 😷😷😷 — Isa Mane (@Yungplut1) February 17, 2017

@GbengaGOLD @chairmanNHRC people like this fake HrC Chairman were no where to be found when @Audu was using his lies to cause chaos — Hard guy (@Arochuku) February 17, 2017

You defend this arrest?



Receipts

@GbengaGOLD @Audu @chairmanNHRC because el rufai has never spread hate? the one that said niger deltans were behind SK killings? — 3125_4_NigerDelta (@31254NigerDelta) February 17, 2017

This is democracy

Educated Illiterate or Not, I'm happy the DSS is promoting our Democracy.

If you think there isn't Govt, then dare. https://t.co/nrRuhQu0Q4 — el-Mustapha 🇳🇬☝ (@coded_crude) February 17, 2017

I have ALWAYS said it that people with ‘Good Governance’ in their bios have ZICLH knowledge about it. You are a statistic https://t.co/WXwjRSCd5P — Yomi | #OGPNigeria (@akintonmide) February 17, 2017

See ehn, we no go dey where we dey forever, this life na turn by turn. Injustice no dey stay one side, e go circulate https://t.co/KzSjDxg8qw — Yomi | #OGPNigeria (@akintonmide) February 17, 2017

A supposed lawyer is supporting this injustice. pic.twitter.com/ahS1fMECab — Yomi | #OGPNigeria (@akintonmide) February 17, 2017

Someone just told me something now and if it linked to this admin, I am really scared for us in Nigeria. — Yomi | #OGPNigeria (@akintonmide) February 17, 2017

And you support this Audu guys rubbish on social media? https://t.co/9odSNndgwj — esma'eil (@xmereil) February 17, 2017

Funny how your ovaries are jumpy about what he said and not about the lives that are lost… funny https://t.co/W6nuE16uVy — Yomi | #OGPNigeria (@akintonmide) February 17, 2017

To those who are silent; remember that by staying neutral in the face of injustice you have automatically chosen the side of the oppressor. — Fearless. (@joeloseiga) February 17, 2017

The day Injustice knocks on your door, we will look away and talk about other things. Let that sink in — Yomi | #OGPNigeria (@akintonmide) February 17, 2017

Sound the alarm.

