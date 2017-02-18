The Thread: Twitter turns into a battlefield in the wake of Audu Maikori’s arrest | #FreeAudu

It’s been stormy on Twitter today as Nigerians clash over Audu Maikori’s arrest, which took place yesterday.

There are those for the arrest and those against. Do see below:

Actions have consequences troupe

@elrufai @GovKaduna @obyezeks Sparring @Audu will be to encourage the impunity you have vowed to fight. Actions must have consequences — Adams Lawal Magaji (@magajispeaks) February 18, 2017

@obyezeks Why? Because he is a celebrity? Luka Binniyat is rightly facing trial on the same issue. @Audu must be tried. No double standards! https://t.co/4L4WfzGXHG — Adams Lawal Magaji (@magajispeaks) February 18, 2017

@Audu does not have immunity. He should face a judge like any other citizen. No to incitement, prejudice & irresponsibility! — Adams Lawal Magaji (@magajispeaks) February 18, 2017

All of you shouting #FreeAudu should prepare a team of lawyers to see if they can extricate @Audu from the fake news and photos he spread — Adams Lawal Magaji (@magajispeaks) February 18, 2017

"RULE OF LAW" advocates want "Rule of Law" to step aside for Personal Reasons ….. ☺☺ — Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) February 18, 2017

Audu, incited? How?

Misplaced priorities?

Welcome to Nigeria where THE PROBLEM IS NOT THE PROBLEM, THE PROBLEM IS THE PERSON THAT POINTS OUT THE PROBLEM. #FreeAudu Now!😿 — Chukky Eze (@ChukkyEE) February 17, 2017

Still trying to wrap my mind around how @Audu is suddenly a threat to Nigeria. Can't emphasize misplaced priorities enough. #freeaudu — #MsGivingUWhatUNeed (@thegloriamaduka) February 18, 2017

People are getting killed. People are dying in IDP camps. People cannot afford food. Businesses are crumbling. But @Audu is the prob. — Eyen Ibibio (@Uduakisong) February 18, 2017

What ‘incitement’ actually looks like

I'll just leave these here and walk away, because the Internet never forgets. #FreeAudu pic.twitter.com/HTSBYXU1XM — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) February 18, 2017

I wonder if Aliyu Hashim has been arrested for incitement or its actually two different laws for different people. pic.twitter.com/wh1tpi2I3K — nwxnnx (@DiKachii) February 18, 2017

The World Cup of INCITEMENT pic.twitter.com/fDDxAIeTld — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) February 18, 2017

Ironically, spreading false and misleading information was Nasir @elrufai 's major occupation during Jonathan's years. #FreeAuduMaikori jo. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) February 18, 2017

Yesterday’s activists, today’s …

People really believed that Gbenga, Olusegun, Ayourb et al were patriotic activists?? 😅😅😂 Una go support Shekau last last — I TOLD YOU SO (@kingysly_01) February 18, 2017

To think that the Political Asylum class of yesterday are today's terrorists. Unimaginable! #FreeAudu — Adewunmi Emoruwa (@eadewunmi) February 18, 2017

Hypocrisy abundant

We will write this for all to read. Anyone, soldier or not that kills the Fulani takes a loan repayable one day no matter how long it takes. — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) July 15, 2012

He did not even retract this. But hey, Audu is the devil and must be punished. Filthy animals https://t.co/TGPxi2FONr — Nadalchukwu (@Nadalchukwu) February 18, 2017

We really can't continue like this. So his freedom has been negotiated w/ a phone call but how many phone calls will we have to keep making? — Somachi ChrisAsoluka (@SomaKudi) February 18, 2017

You plan to charge him to court on Monday but seek to detain him throughout the weekend to send a strong message of intimidation. Well noted — Somachi ChrisAsoluka (@SomaKudi) February 18, 2017

You claim his (now retracted) story incited violence. But not the print and audio interviews where you bragged about atonement to herdsmen? — Somachi ChrisAsoluka (@SomaKudi) February 18, 2017

You guys, Nigeria is bigger than all of us. For its sake, let's begin to tell ourselves the truth and call out injustice for what it is. — Somachi ChrisAsoluka (@SomaKudi) February 18, 2017

ln memoriam

Let it be remembered that someone from Buhari's media team once asked DSS on Twitter to arrest @Audu & today I hear it happened. Just saying — That Andy (@AndyMadaki) February 17, 2017

Just remembered this pic.@toluogunlesi and @Audu are in this picture. Posted without comment pic.twitter.com/4WV8dpL9DX — Pst. Gbenro (@gbenro) February 18, 2017

Remember that time @ogundamisi shared fake pictures of "Biafra Supporters" killing Hausa Men in PHC? — Ayobami (@dondekojo) February 18, 2017

A few messages…

I hope @Audu gets justice. From where I'm sitting, justice is when he's behind bars. He gets no tears from me. Not a drop. #Endof — Gbenga Olorunpomi (@GbengaGOLD) February 17, 2017

The monster you guys are feedinf will eventually turn to devour you. Gbenga, your time will come. And we will remember. https://t.co/s76E9gfZ9p — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) February 17, 2017

We thank God for PMB's administration The shinning lights of activism from a certain part of the country have been exposed FRAUDS!! — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) February 18, 2017

Don't fucking take credit for the hard work of others. Always pretending to be on the side of the people but dining with the devil — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) February 18, 2017

This skewed policy of consequences

Babachir David Lawal onve said GEJ formed boko haram to kill northerners & reduce their voting strength. He was rewarded with SGF. — Colonel (@i_am_Anomeli) February 18, 2017

1st was "Empirical Evidence" Today is "Political Consequence". Madam will…NVM. — Ugonnia (@AustinYugo) February 18, 2017

"Play safe, you never know who your next client may be" is what is killing my generation For Me: Stand for something or u fall for anything — That Andy (@AndyMadaki) February 18, 2017

The Magistrate court’s arrest warrant emanated from…

This is the crux

Pay murderous herdsmen. Ignore victims of their attacks. Arrest those who complain about both. Good formula for an incompetent govt official — Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule) February 18, 2017

Let the past serve as a warning

Abacha hung Ken Saro Wiwa & Co, detained Abiola, human rights activists, journalists, assassinated Kudi Abiola and others. Where is he today — #RuleofLaw (@TheAishaJibril) February 17, 2017

Abacha came and went. We are still here receiving alert from his loot, his legacy forever cemented in tyranny. https://t.co/KqkrO70HOM — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) February 18, 2017

Finally,

We must never forget those who stood by this. There is a line you cross and you should never be allowed to normalise. #FreeAudu — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) February 18, 2017

*Sigh*

