The Thread: We won’t be forgetting that WTF moment at #Oscars2017 anytime soon

The 2017 Oscars had one of the most shocking moments ever, when they mixed up the winner for Best Picture.

See video below:

Reactions

Steve Harvey’s jazz

The spirit of Steve Harvey is heavy. — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 27, 2017

Stunned

A WTF epidemic https://t.co/dshUi76gkf — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) February 27, 2017

Investigate

I still can't believe it. How in the hell was La La Land mistaken for Moonlight??! — Ezinne (@nilegirl) February 27, 2017

This is my question…when the dude ripped the card out of Warren Beatty's hand it said MOONLIGHT. So what was Warren & Faye reading? — Victoria Rowell (@victoriarowell) February 27, 2017

@amasonic honestly! They shd investigate. Moonlight was the only thing on the paper. Steve's slip had all three ladies' names on it. — Chinnie (@kilonpop) February 27, 2017

They better come with a good explanation. https://t.co/qqbFGEcJyd — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) February 27, 2017

But boy if that shit was inversed? With Moonlight getting yanked for La La Land? Woo shit we would've burned this muthafucka down — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) February 27, 2017

Undeserved?

Some people are lowkey saying that there's nothing in 'Moonlight' to deserve these awards, but if they talk now, it will be as if… #Oscars — Okechukwu Effoduh (@effodu) February 27, 2017

Some ppl are lowkey sayin that iz like because black people complained that they were not winning that's why #Oscars2017 was like "oya take" — Okechukwu Effoduh (@effodu) February 27, 2017

Ammo

Donald Trump just got ammunition to diss the Oscars with. "Overrated bunch of celebrities on an unorganized show. Sad!" — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 27, 2017

This is Amateur Night – who the hell is in charge of this production? #Oscars — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014

"May your enemies be like LaLa Land, believe they have won and then have to hand you your trophy in Jesus name," Nigerian pastors on Sunday — Christiana A Mbakwe (@Christiana1987) February 27, 2017

Have your people call our people – we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

When the director of La La Land said to my blue eyed wife the gods just confered and said nah, that's it, we doing Moonlight. #Oscars — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 27, 2017

The gods were like blue eyed wife in Black history month is disrespectful. Swap the envelopes. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 27, 2017

😂😂😂😂

The gods must be crazy.