The Thread: We won’t be forgetting that WTF moment at #Oscars2017 anytime soon

The 2017 Oscars had one of the most shocking moments ever, when they mixed up the winner for Best Picture.
See video below:
The moment Moonlight won "Best Picture" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NAJb7jYDk9
— Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 27, 2017
Reactions
Steve Harvey’s jazz
The spirit of Steve Harvey is heavy.
— Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 27, 2017
Steve Harvey right now— #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Zx4nRyMLPH
— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) February 27, 2017
Stunned
— J Toyo (@Gidimeister) February 27, 2017
A WTF epidemic https://t.co/dshUi76gkf
— Mark Amaza (@amasonic) February 27, 2017
Investigate
I still can't believe it. How in the hell was La La Land mistaken for Moonlight??!
— Ezinne (@nilegirl) February 27, 2017
This is my question…when the dude ripped the card out of Warren Beatty's hand it said MOONLIGHT. So what was Warren & Faye reading?
— Victoria Rowell (@victoriarowell) February 27, 2017
@amasonic honestly! They shd investigate. Moonlight was the only thing on the paper. Steve's slip had all three ladies' names on it.
— Chinnie (@kilonpop) February 27, 2017
They better come with a good explanation. https://t.co/qqbFGEcJyd
— Mark Amaza (@amasonic) February 27, 2017
But boy if that shit was inversed? With Moonlight getting yanked for La La Land? Woo shit we would've burned this muthafucka down
— Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) February 27, 2017
Undeserved?
Some people are lowkey saying that there's nothing in 'Moonlight' to deserve these awards, but if they talk now, it will be as if… #Oscars
— Okechukwu Effoduh (@effodu) February 27, 2017
Some ppl are lowkey sayin that iz like because black people complained that they were not winning that's why #Oscars2017 was like "oya take"
— Okechukwu Effoduh (@effodu) February 27, 2017
Y'ALL WERE DOING SO GOOD! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/PLZQLElIwO
— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) February 27, 2017
Ammo
Donald Trump just got ammunition to diss the Oscars with.
"Overrated bunch of celebrities on an unorganized show. Sad!"
— Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 27, 2017
This is Amateur Night – who the hell is in charge of this production? #Oscars
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014
"May your enemies be like LaLa Land, believe they have won and then have to hand you your trophy in Jesus name," Nigerian pastors on Sunday
— Christiana A Mbakwe (@Christiana1987) February 27, 2017
Have your people call our people – we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017
When the director of La La Land said to my blue eyed wife the gods just confered and said nah, that's it, we doing Moonlight. #Oscars
— Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 27, 2017
The gods were like blue eyed wife in Black history month is disrespectful. Swap the envelopes.
— Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 27, 2017
😂😂😂😂
The gods must be crazy.
