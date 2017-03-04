The Thread: Oge Okoye and all the other hilarious moments from AMVCA2017

We are still talking about the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, and it is clear that the viewers are opinionated about a number of things.
Do see below:
Remembering Oge
Today is #amvca2017 how will Oge Okoye attend it now ? pic.twitter.com/OBRfXVzsTl
so if Oge Okoye is the best dressed here, is it still okay to say she stole the show? pic.twitter.com/j41jTxoeOu
More rehearsals, perhaps?
Please do your rubbish but how dare you include our national anthem, Mad over you to your set? This band is pissing me off #AMVCA2017
They won't give people more than 30 seconds to give their "Thank You Speeches " but they are letting this band play this long ?
These acceptance speeches trill and thrill
Sam Ajibola's Acceptance Speech!
He tried to form oyinbo! But You just can't tame SPIFF!!! 😂😂😂😂#amvca2017 pic.twitter.com/ybxpohs1vw
#amvca2017 This gave me goosebumps – Associations are Useful when some someone can say this😍 pic.twitter.com/SzB6asz6ln
The hosts
Whoever the compère of the AMVCA is, s/he should talk against xenophobic attacks. #amvca2017
I actually thought IK was gonna kiss Minnie on stage… sweet romantic moves bro #Amvca2017 #Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/1xfOZwjHVU
Timi gives thanks
I FEEL BLESSED TONIGHT..WHEN I STARTED WRITING THE MAGIC SONG.. I DIDNT KNOW HOW IT WOULD TURN OUT.. SOMEDAYS I WILL GET STALK AND @kaystrings WHO PRODUCED WOULD NOTICE AND SAY PITY YOUR MIND ..DONT PUSH IT TOO MUCH.. I WOULD AGREE FOR A WHILE..FINAL IT WAS COMPLETE.. I LOVE IT.. IT FEELS GOOD TO BE APPRECIATED AND LOVED… I LOVE YOU ALL TOO.. MAY STRANGERS RUN TO YOUR AID .. YES WE ARE AFRICA..THATS A THING TO BE PROUD OF..
She is in love
Chike looking like cold amstel malt….. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
Voice overs and the rest
AMVCA and the voice thingy person announcing the awards can't pronounce any of the African names properly SMH
Wow. So you mean to tell me that as big as the #AMVCA2017 is, I'm watching an online live stream from someone's DSTV
Perform Lira 🔥🔥🔥🔥 don't mind that mortuary they call an audience! Nonsense people that don't appreciate great music! #amvca2017
#amvca2017 must the whole hall come out to receive awards?
#amvca2017 who else thinks that this tribute session is completely wrong without photo Slides!
In Nigeria we are all from the ghetto 😑, when we blow😒 #AMVCA2017
Between AMVCA and other servings
God please make my mother sleep na😭😭😭, I want to watch #BBNaija which one is #amvca2017
wait! I want her to wake up tomorrow oo
Arsenal fans pretending to be watching the AMVCAs and silently grimacing at their 1-3 loss to Liverpool. #AMVCA2017
Slay, mama slay
Mami bear Toni Tones, pls kukuma tell them this is not a joking struv. We 👏 Are 👏 Not 👏Here 👏 To👏 Play. #amvca2017 pic.twitter.com/PWoknUBmKb
— SoutheastMediaGirl (@jasmineonyia) March 4, 2017
Somkele + Andrea Iyamah, a match made in fashion and muse heaven ❤️🖤 #AMVCA2017 pic.twitter.com/c6mAOIRsHU
#BBNaija You people come and see MIMI o #amvca2017 pic.twitter.com/tK9aTU4fZo
Seeing double
Ah Ah! 😳🙌🏾 Toyin Aimakhu is definitely making our best dressed list! #AMVCA2017 pic.twitter.com/gNDfUtczDR
your best dressed list may need to be soaked in the blood https://t.co/fcPkyJDwA0
Simi is stressing me out as a fan, WHO THE HECK IS HER STYLIST? COME OUT! pic.twitter.com/HfO3cf1F8p
#amvca2017 Glams oh la la😍 pic.twitter.com/mX0ocHvmGv
Love the dress but how far that contour line? https://t.co/3SMSSSNUbm
Eku Edewor is one of the very few people who can make this piece work. 👏🏿
👗: @styletemple #AMVCA2017 pic.twitter.com/C8oPkfdMfj
who can pull off dressing like piña colada? https://t.co/4HLe6mJsoE
Inspite of it all
#Amvca2017😀 The love i have 4 Nigerian people is 2much♥!#Bbnaija made me fall in love with them.they're beautiful n are very much talented
Awww. Thank you, darling.
