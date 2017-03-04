The Thread: Oge Okoye and all the other hilarious moments from AMVCA2017

We are still talking about the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, and it is clear that the viewers are opinionated about a number of things.

Do see below:

Remembering Oge

Today is #amvca2017 how will Oge Okoye attend it now ? pic.twitter.com/OBRfXVzsTl — Tayo Uche Williams (@wiilkilz) March 4, 2017

so if Oge Okoye is the best dressed here, is it still okay to say she stole the show? pic.twitter.com/j41jTxoeOu — Nwakibeya (@Dikachim) March 4, 2017

More rehearsals, perhaps?

Please do your rubbish but how dare you include our national anthem, Mad over you to your set? This band is pissing me off #AMVCA2017 — Alma (@AlmaChronicle) March 4, 2017

They won't give people more than 30 seconds to give their "Thank You Speeches " but they are letting this band play this long ? — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) March 4, 2017

These acceptance speeches trill and thrill

Sam Ajibola's Acceptance Speech! He tried to form oyinbo! But You just can't tame SPIFF!!! 😂😂😂😂#amvca2017 pic.twitter.com/ybxpohs1vw — Daniel Bentley (@DANIELxBENTLEY) March 4, 2017

#amvca2017 This gave me goosebumps – Associations are Useful when some someone can say this😍 pic.twitter.com/SzB6asz6ln — TBOSS Spokesperson (@thatsugarcane) March 4, 2017

The hosts

Whoever the compère of the AMVCA is, s/he should talk against xenophobic attacks. #amvca2017 — The Grateful One (@TolexyPablo) March 4, 2017

I actually thought IK was gonna kiss Minnie on stage… sweet romantic moves bro #Amvca2017 #Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/1xfOZwjHVU — Mayor Mayor (@mrmayormayor) March 4, 2017

Timi gives thanks

She is in love

Chike looking like cold amstel malt….. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — . (@Ada_Jollof) March 4, 2017

Voice overs and the rest

AMVCA and the voice thingy person announcing the awards can't pronounce any of the African names properly SMH — Nwakibeya (@Dikachim) March 4, 2017

Wow. So you mean to tell me that as big as the #AMVCA2017 is, I'm watching an online live stream from someone's DSTV — Alma (@AlmaChronicle) March 4, 2017

Perform Lira 🔥🔥🔥🔥 don't mind that mortuary they call an audience! Nonsense people that don't appreciate great music! #amvca2017 — Pro Sleepist (@cryshots) March 4, 2017

#amvca2017 must the whole hall come out to receive awards? — adelakun yusuf (@dralapomeji) March 4, 2017

#amvca2017 who else thinks that this tribute session is completely wrong without photo Slides! — TBOSS Spokesperson (@thatsugarcane) March 4, 2017

In Nigeria we are all from the ghetto 😑, when we blow😒 #AMVCA2017 — Olabisi vanessa (@OlabisiVanessa) March 4, 2017

Between AMVCA and other servings

God please make my mother sleep na😭😭😭, I want to watch #BBNaija which one is #amvca2017

wait! I want her to wake up tomorrow oo — DiliM (@cyril_barnabas) March 4, 2017

Arsenal fans pretending to be watching the AMVCAs and silently grimacing at their 1-3 loss to Liverpool. #AMVCA2017 — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) March 4, 2017

Slay, mama slay

Mami bear Toni Tones, pls kukuma tell them this is not a joking struv. We 👏 Are 👏 Not 👏Here 👏 To👏 Play. #amvca2017 pic.twitter.com/PWoknUBmKb — SoutheastMediaGirl (@jasmineonyia) March 4, 2017

Somkele + Andrea Iyamah, a match made in fashion and muse heaven ❤️🖤 #AMVCA2017 pic.twitter.com/c6mAOIRsHU — Alma (@AlmaChronicle) March 4, 2017

Seeing double

Ah Ah! 😳🙌🏾 Toyin Aimakhu is definitely making our best dressed list! #AMVCA2017 pic.twitter.com/gNDfUtczDR — STAR NG (@234stars_) March 4, 2017

your best dressed list may need to be soaked in the blood https://t.co/fcPkyJDwA0 — Nwakibeya (@Dikachim) March 4, 2017

Simi is stressing me out as a fan, WHO THE HECK IS HER STYLIST? COME OUT! pic.twitter.com/HfO3cf1F8p — Alma (@AlmaChronicle) March 4, 2017

Love the dress but how far that contour line? https://t.co/3SMSSSNUbm — Alma (@AlmaChronicle) March 4, 2017

Eku Edewor is one of the very few people who can make this piece work. 👏🏿

👗: @styletemple #AMVCA2017 pic.twitter.com/C8oPkfdMfj — STAR NG (@234stars_) March 4, 2017

who can pull off dressing like piña colada? https://t.co/4HLe6mJsoE — Nwakibeya (@Dikachim) March 4, 2017

Inspite of it all

#Amvca2017😀 The love i have 4 Nigerian people is 2much♥!#Bbnaija made me fall in love with them.they're beautiful n are very much talented — Nonkululeko Sibande (@OfficialNkuli) March 4, 2017

Awww. Thank you, darling.

