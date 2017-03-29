The Thread: There is nothing funny about the disaster that is the Nigerian senate

Dino Melaye, Hameed Ali, Ibrahim Magu and the Nigerian Senate have held us spell bound with their recent shenanigans. This, perhaps to cover up the fact that the 2017 Budget is yet to be passed.

Did you miss The Thread: Has Senator Dino Melaye been caught in another lie?

Oby Ezekwesili, co-founder of Transparency International is beating the gong and blaring with all her strength to the Nigerian youth: Better fight for your future.

Do see below:

Omo!

