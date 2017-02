As the clamour for corruption to end and politicians to be brought to book continues, @JajaPhD presents his unpopular opinion.

Do see below:

- Advertisement -



My unpopular opinion It is more realistic to demand that our politicians steal less than not steal at all. — JAJA™ (@JajaPhD) February 13, 2017

Hmmmmm.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments