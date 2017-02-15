The Thread: #WeMetOnTwitter shows the random, funny and touching ways people fall in love

#We MetOnTwitter is the latest in the line of trends celebrating relationships on the popular platform.
Do see below:
Grab those hankies
#WeMetOnTwitter through mutual twitter friends. Became best friends. Were long distance. He pursued & proposed. And we married. #HappyVDay 💚 pic.twitter.com/NENO3gdFa9
— ☀️ (@differentPearls) February 14, 2017
#WeMetOnTwitter A chance encounter at a wedding reception (no details exchanged) became something much more. pic.twitter.com/WAksHcByLU
— J(ones) (@je_mc2) February 14, 2017
#WeMetOnTwitter he always used to slide in my dms and get curved every time but I gave him a chance and now that's my first everything🤞🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/zzqdflftqT
— ash🌺 (@Queen_jefe__) February 15, 2017
Took a risk and slid in his dm's and now look🤷🏾♀️❤ #WeMetOnTwitter #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/VwtGTapfCn
— bribri✨ (@SkinnyGalBri) February 15, 2017
#ShootYourShot and score ya'll. It was love at first tweet 😭❤ Look at how he looks at me & supports my dreams #WeMetOnTwitter @Saint_Senz0 😍 pic.twitter.com/1fKSosEbt9
— Buhle Mazibuko (@Bubu_Mazibuko) February 15, 2017
#WeMetOnTwitter now he's my best friend and the love of my life🤷🏽♀️❤ pic.twitter.com/R1gxOpU4Vn
— ㅤ (@ephrata) February 15, 2017
Ladies slide into your dream guys dms, he might just move across the country for you. #wemetontwitter pic.twitter.com/lnB88IKLIp
— hannah (@TribalSpaceCat) February 15, 2017
This could actually work
When you go through the #WeMetOnTwitter hashtag and realize that people falling in love from sliding in DMs. Shoot your shot people. pic.twitter.com/81jX28oIaA
— ㅤㅤㅤ (@The__Prototype) February 14, 2017
This Twitter? For real?
Looking at ths #WeMetOnTwitter tag truly in awe. Like what Twitter yall on?? Cus I must not be using this app correct pic.twitter.com/7ovTa8tFNG
— baby c 🦑✨ (@_clareeebearrr) February 14, 2017
And here come the nasties
#WeMetOnTwitter everyone's telling their stories on how they met and I get this kind of crap pic.twitter.com/iuFRT08RhN
— yasmin (@mightywilk) February 15, 2017
One love
#WeMetOnTwitter i'm so happy for y'all pic.twitter.com/79Exdoqmeu
— Nas Hatton (@nashatton) February 15, 2017
You could have been posting #WeMetOnTwitter pictures but your crush won't DM you because you be leaking DM screenshots for RTs 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊
— Olivia❤ (@SimplyRisque) February 15, 2017
Spill that accidental tea
Me waiting for two people to post the same person in the #WeMetOnTwitter hashtag pic.twitter.com/ABDrhlRCod
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 14, 2017
Yasss.
