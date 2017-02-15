The Thread: #WeMetOnTwitter shows the random, funny and touching ways people fall in love

#We MetOnTwitter is the latest in the line of trends celebrating relationships on the popular platform.

Do see below:

Grab those hankies

#WeMetOnTwitter through mutual twitter friends. Became best friends. Were long distance. He pursued & proposed. And we married. #HappyVDay 💚 pic.twitter.com/NENO3gdFa9 — ☀️ (@differentPearls) February 14, 2017

#WeMetOnTwitter A chance encounter at a wedding reception (no details exchanged) became something much more. pic.twitter.com/WAksHcByLU — J(ones) (@je_mc2) February 14, 2017

#WeMetOnTwitter he always used to slide in my dms and get curved every time but I gave him a chance and now that's my first everything🤞🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/zzqdflftqT — ash🌺 (@Queen_jefe__) February 15, 2017

#ShootYourShot and score ya'll. It was love at first tweet 😭❤ Look at how he looks at me & supports my dreams #WeMetOnTwitter @Saint_Senz0 😍 pic.twitter.com/1fKSosEbt9 — Buhle Mazibuko (@Bubu_Mazibuko) February 15, 2017

#WeMetOnTwitter now he's my best friend and the love of my life🤷🏽‍♀️❤ pic.twitter.com/R1gxOpU4Vn — ㅤ (@ephrata) February 15, 2017

Ladies slide into your dream guys dms, he might just move across the country for you. #wemetontwitter pic.twitter.com/lnB88IKLIp — hannah (@TribalSpaceCat) February 15, 2017

This could actually work

When you go through the #WeMetOnTwitter hashtag and realize that people falling in love from sliding in DMs. Shoot your shot people. pic.twitter.com/81jX28oIaA — ㅤㅤㅤ (@The__Prototype) February 14, 2017

This Twitter? For real?

Looking at ths #WeMetOnTwitter tag truly in awe. Like what Twitter yall on?? Cus I must not be using this app correct pic.twitter.com/7ovTa8tFNG — baby c 🦑✨ (@_clareeebearrr) February 14, 2017

And here come the nasties

#WeMetOnTwitter everyone's telling their stories on how they met and I get this kind of crap pic.twitter.com/iuFRT08RhN — yasmin (@mightywilk) February 15, 2017

One love

You could have been posting #WeMetOnTwitter pictures but your crush won't DM you because you be leaking DM screenshots for RTs 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 — Olivia❤ (@SimplyRisque) February 15, 2017

Spill that accidental tea

Me waiting for two people to post the same person in the #WeMetOnTwitter hashtag pic.twitter.com/ABDrhlRCod — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 14, 2017

Yasss.

