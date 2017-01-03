The Thread: Even foreign diplomats are experiencing Operation Python Dance

On my trip through the East this holiday, the number of checkpoints from the Onitsha bridge was simply alarming. More often than not, these checkpoints were situated every 100 kilometers. Naturally, the gridlock that ensued as a result was on another scale. And when we approached the soldiers manning the posts, they would always ask “anything for christmas?”

All of this could have been avoided, and to think we had it mild because it was a Sunday.

Operation Python dance is not serving any purpose in the East. Here’s a UK diplomat’s tale.

End the misery now, Mr. President.

