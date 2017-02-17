The Thread: Maybe this is confirmation that El-Rufai would be a disastrous president | #FreeAudu

Audu Maikori, a vocal critic of the government’s handling of the Southern Kaduna crisis, has been arrested. Information circulating on social media says that an arrest warrant was issued by a magistrate court in Kaduna, upon which Audu was moved from Lagos to Abuja.

Twitter NG is largely furious about this development, and some persons are wondering what this says of El Rufai whom many had thought the winning ticket for the presidency come 2019.

Do [email protected]’s thoughts below:

What is all this, if not chaos?

