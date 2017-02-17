The Thread: Maybe this is confirmation that El-Rufai would be a disastrous president | #FreeAudu

Audu Maikori, a vocal critic of the government’s handling of the Southern Kaduna crisis, has been arrested. Information circulating on social media says that an arrest warrant was issued by a magistrate court in Kaduna, upon which Audu was moved from Lagos to Abuja.

#Breaking #SouthernKaduna: Men from @PoliceNG have taken away @audu from Lagos today. He is presently held at Police HQ in Abuja /1 pic.twitter.com/5CkByWcbk3 — RightsAfrica (@chairmanNHRC) February 17, 2017

Twitter NG is largely furious about this development, and some persons are wondering what this says of El Rufai whom many had thought the winning ticket for the presidency come 2019.

Who do you think has the capacity to replace President Buhari as APC presidential candidate in 2019? — Nnamdi Anekwe-Chive (@nnamdianekwe) July 29, 2016

A President Elrufai will crash this country into abyss of hell and eternal penury! — Nnamdi Anekwe-Chive (@nnamdianekwe) February 17, 2017

I used to be a big fan of Elrufai. Grumbled why OBJ never handed over to him in 2007. OBJ was right. Elrufai works better under supervision. — Nnamdi Anekwe-Chive (@nnamdianekwe) February 17, 2017

Elrufai even threatened the STATE for any drop of fulani blood. Promised a revenge. Today they are all hacking people to death in Kaduna. — Nnamdi Anekwe-Chive (@nnamdianekwe) February 17, 2017

Under GEJ, Elrufai fanned embers of discord, falsehood and outright lies and conspiracy theories about the BHT. He was untouched. — Nnamdi Anekwe-Chive (@nnamdianekwe) February 17, 2017

Governor Elrufai should be confined to Kaduna state. Let him burn the state and throw it into the volcano. Quite a thin skinned fellow! — Nnamdi Anekwe-Chive (@nnamdianekwe) February 17, 2017

This is same Elrufai they are lobbying to become the Vice President to a President Osinbajo. Nsogbu Di! — Nnamdi Anekwe-Chive (@nnamdianekwe) February 17, 2017

maybe a President Rufai will be good for everyone. It may lead to the ultimate chaos that may provide the conditions for something new. — T. Marclint Ebiede (@TEMarclint) February 17, 2017

…chaos is not as bad as it seems. It all depends on what citizens do with it. But again, I'm enjoying the Buhari presidency. — T. Marclint Ebiede (@TEMarclint) February 17, 2017

…the naive and poorly informed are facing the consequence of their bad decisions. — T. Marclint Ebiede (@TEMarclint) February 17, 2017

…again, GEJ is a very selfish person who never cared about the consequences of his decisions on the ordinary people that supported him. — T. Marclint Ebiede (@TEMarclint) February 17, 2017

What is all this, if not chaos?

