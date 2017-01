A few hours ago, Yahoo Finance went viral with a typo on this tweet. An apology soon followed, but by then, the Internet had laughed its collective head off about #NiggerNavy.

However, the best intervention yet may be this thread of tweets about how various US news outlets would cover the blunder. If you follow even a few of them, you will see the humour in each one.

Comments

