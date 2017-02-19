The Thread: Is sex the only thing youth have to offer? #BBNaija

by Dolapo Adelana

Reality TV show, Big Brother Naija is one of the most talked about topics on Nigeria’s cyberspace.

Many watchers and observers of the show have stay glued to their screens for varying reasons. Some for the daily tasks, others for the fights, while some for the occasional steamy sexual acts that occur.

But a Twitter user, @diaryofanewmum believes the show should do better rather than focus on sex just for approval ratings.

Here’s what she has to say:

Well, what are your thoughts?

