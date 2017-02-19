The Thread: My first thought of Big Brother was ‘soft porn’ #BBNaija

by Dolapo Adelana

The sexual innuendos at the Big Brother Naija house has set many tongues wagging across the nation’s cyberspace.

Sports broadcaster, Deji Faremi has lent his voice to the conversation saying it is extremely difficult for adults to be kept alone to themselves only without “things” happening.

See tweets below:

First time I watched/heard of any Big Brother, I just thought 'soft porn!'. — Deji Kofi Faremi (@deejayfaremi) February 19, 2017

Please, let's stop being hypocritical and unfair. — Deji Kofi Faremi (@deejayfaremi) February 19, 2017

Selah.

