The Thread: Stop lying, DJ Cuppy. 2016 has been your year

2016 has been the year of the anti-establishment, the year of Nigeria’s economic recession, the year when everything literally went to shit – even for the bigwigs.

Cue DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire, Otedola, with her summary of the year. But no, this tweep (insert handle) will not hear it. Never mind that Femi Otedola, Cuppy’s father has shed his billionaire status, having dropped from $1.8bn net worth to $550m.

I Think We Can All Agree That 2016 Has Been Literally No One's Year… 😳 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) December 29, 2016

You're Otedola's daughter

You're Anichebe's gf

Every year is your year

Don't tell me nonsense https://t.co/4JG7aPJmbb — TèmilOlúwa (@Temphiz) December 29, 2016

You got Range Rover as birthday gift but you don't think you owned the year?

DJ Cuppy…. pic.twitter.com/t3mlxclELb — TèmilOlúwa (@Temphiz) December 29, 2016

The rich also cry.

