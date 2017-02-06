The Thread: What is Nigeria?

The events surrounding the president’s health and the hush-hush treatment the presidency is giving it is, have Nigerians thinking that we are stuck in a repetitive political cycle.

Do see below:

However, as must always happen, the reign of the class of '66 is coming to an end. It is time for us, once again to answer that question… — Chxta (@Chxta) February 6, 2017

WHAT IS NIGERIA? The answer to that question will determine who seizes power when the last of the class of '66 passes away, and our future. — Chxta (@Chxta) February 6, 2017

…a confused place.

